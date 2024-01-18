Yankees GM Brian Cashman apologized to Marcus Stroman, who says they laughed about 2019 remarks

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Cashman apologized to Marcus Stroman over 2019 remarks by the Yankees general manager before New York negotiated a $37 million, two-year contract with the 32-year-old right-hander. Cashman discussed trading for Stroman with Toronto before the Blue Jays dealt the pitcher to the New York Mets in July 2019 and said at the time “we were interested in Stroman but we didn’t think he would be a difference-maker.” Cashman said he apologized at the time through Stroman’s agent and directly to Stroman during negotiations this offseason.

