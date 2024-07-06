Yankees’ Gleyber Torres leaves game vs. Red Sox after aggravating his right groin

NEW YOKR (AP) — Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres left a game against Boston after aggravating his right groin while beating out an infield hit that sparked a three-run fourth inning. Torres hit a grounder that shortstop Ceddane Rafaela snagged with a dive. Rafaela got to his feet and threw to first, and Torres beat the throw to load the bases with one out. He immediately left the game and was replaced by Oswaldo Cabrera. New York went on to take a 3-0 lead. Torres also left a June 20 game against Baltimore because of right groin tightness.

