Yankees give Berti professional debut at first in ALDS Game 2, pick Schmidt to start Game 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Berti will make his first professional start at first base when the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals in Game 2 of the AL Division Series. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he had picked Clarke Schmidt over Luis Gil to start Game 3 at Kansas City on Wednesday night. Berti, acquired from Miami just before opening day, hit .273 in 25 games and 66 at-bats for the Yankees this year while playing second, third and left.

