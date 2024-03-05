Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton has 90-minute post-workout batting practice session

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton’s post workout batting practice session against a pitching machine lasted 90 minutes at Steinbrenner Field. The New York Yankees slugger was joined by teammate DJ LeMahieu for the first 20 minutes, then went solo except for short breaks to pace around the batting cage or talk with hitting coach James Rowson. Stanton has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after New York acquired him from the Miami Marlins. He missed 266 of 708 games in the past five seasons and hit hit .233 with 97 homers and 259 RBIs over the past five years,

