Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton could be ready for games late next week

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton likely will be ready for game action late next week, though the team hasn’t determined whether he will go on a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment. Stanton strained his left hamstring while running the bases on June 22 and went on the injured list for the eighth time in six years. He missed his 21st game of the season on Saturday after being out for nearly 38% of games in the previous five seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.