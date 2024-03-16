Yankees get the World Series-winning crew back together to help out in spring training

Former Yankees center fielder Bernie Williams was back at camp as guest instructor, joining teammate Andy Pettitte and four-time World Series-winning manager Joe Torre. The key members of the 1996-2000 Yankees teams that won it all four times were together behind the cage during batting practice Saturday. Torre arrived Friday for his initial instructor stint and said this was the first time he was in uniform at Steinbrenner Field since his final spring training as manager in 2007. He initially wasn’t going to put on his old No. 6, but he changed his mind after being seeing Pettitte and guest instructor Ron Guidry in the coaches room.

