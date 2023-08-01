Yankees get relievers Keynan Middleton from White Sox, Spencer Howard from Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees made a pair of relatively minor moves at the trade deadline, acquiring reliever Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox for minor league right-hander Juan Carela and purchasing the contract of pitcher Spencer Howard from the Texas Rangers. Middleton, a 29-year-old right-hander, is 2-2 with two saves and a 3.96 ERA in 39 relief appearances this season. Howard, a right-hander who turned 27 last week, has a 10.80 ERA in three relief appearances with Texas this year and is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two starts and nine relief appearances with Triple-A Round Rock.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.