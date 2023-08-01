Yankees get relievers Keynan Middleton from White Sox, Spencer Howard from Rangers

By The Associated Press
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Keynan Middleton throws against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bruce Kluckhohn]

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees made a pair of relatively minor moves at the trade deadline, acquiring reliever Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox for minor league right-hander Juan Carela and purchasing the contract of pitcher Spencer Howard from the Texas Rangers. Middleton, a 29-year-old right-hander, is 2-2 with two saves and a 3.96 ERA in 39 relief appearances this season. Howard, a right-hander who turned 27 last week, has a 10.80 ERA in three relief appearances with Texas this year and is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two starts and nine relief appearances with Triple-A Round Rock.

