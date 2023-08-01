Yankees get reliever Kenyan Middleton from White Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees made a relatively minor move at the trade deadline, acquiring reliever Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox for minor league right-hander Juan Carela. Middleton, a 29-year-old right-hander, is 2-2 with two saves and a 3.96 ERA in 39 relief appearances this season, striking out 47 but walking 16 and allowing seven home runs in 36 1/3 innings. Middleton, who can become a free agent after the World Series, is 10-8 with 15 saves and a 4.00 ERA in one start and 192 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle, Arizona and Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.