Yankees’ Gerrit Cole placed on 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation

HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole was placed on the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, leading a list of several moves the team made Thursday. The move means that the earliest Cole, last season’s American League Cy Young award winner, can pitch in the majors is May 27. The team announced on March 16 that the right-hander won’t throw for three to four weeks due to nerve irritation and edema in his throwing elbow.

