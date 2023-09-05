Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo shut down for the season with post-concussion syndrome

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo will miss the remainder of the season with post-concussion syndrome. New York manager Aaron Boone says Rizzo is doing well and showing improvement, but hasn’t been cleared to play and is still scheduled for another checkup in a couple of weeks. With the Yankees in last place and only 25 games remaining, the team has decided to shut him down. Rizzo was placed on the injured list Aug. 3, more than two months after getting hurt May 28 when he collided with Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. on a pickoff play. Rizzo passed Major League Baseball’s concussion testing at the time, and New York initially said he had a stiff neck. But after an extended slump at the plate, neurological testing revealed cognitive impairment.

