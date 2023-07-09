Yankees fire hitting coach Dillion Lawson in rare midseason change under GM Brian Cashman

NEW YORK (AP) — Hitting coach Dillon Lawson was fired by the New York Yankees after a 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs, a rare midseason change by a franchise that has prized stability since Hal Steinbrenner took over from his father as controlling owner. New York’s .231 batting average is 28th among the 30 major league teams, ahead of only Detroit and Oakland. The Yankees are batting a major league-worst .218 in 31 games since Aaron Judge tore a ligament in his right big toe on June 3, going 14-17 and entering the All-Star break in fourth place of the AL East 49-42. No replacement was announced.

