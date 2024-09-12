Yankees edge Royals 4-3 in 11 innings on infield single by Jazz Chisholm Jr.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a game-ending infield single with one out in the 11th inning and the New York Yankees outlasted the Kansas City Royals for a 4-3 victory Wednesday night.

Juan Soto launched a go-ahead homer in the sixth for the Yankees, who increased their advantage in the AL East to 1 1/2 games over Baltimore. New York has held the lead since Aug. 21 but hasn’t led by more than two games during that stretch.

Shortly before Chisholm came through, the Orioles lost 5-3 in 10 innings at Fenway Park when Tyler O’Neill hit a walk-off homer for Boston.

Chisholm came up with runners on first and third after Kris Bubic (0-1) intentionally walked Aaron Judge following a groundout by Soto that sent automatic runner Jon Berti from second base to third.

With the infield playing in, Judge advanced to second on defensive indifference and Chisolm slapped a 2-1 slider toward shortstop. Bobby Witt Jr. made a diving stop on his backhand, but an off-balance throw from his knees was wide of the plate. Berti, who was pinch running, scored easily with a headfirst slide.

“Honestly, I was looking for a pitch that I could get through a hole or get to the outfield to score anybody on third base,” Chisholm said. “I was willing to pass the baton if I didn’t get a pitch to hit.”

Chisholm batted cleanup for the second time since being acquired from the Miami Marlins on July 27. It was his first career walk-off hit and he was doused in water during the celebration while getting mobbed by teammates near second base.

Luke Weaver (5-3) struck out three in 1 2/3 hitless innings for the win.

New York took two of three in a series between playoff contenders. Kansas City fell 4 1/2 games behind first-place Cleveland in the AL Central but holds the league’s second wild card by 1 1/2 games over Minnesota.

“This is a big series win for us against a really good club over there that threw a lot of good pitching at us,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

The teams traded runs in the 10th. Royals pinch-runner Darion Blanco stole third base and scored on Jake Cousins’ wild pitch. In the bottom half, pinch-hitter Austin Wells tied it with a sacrifice fly.

“It was a tense game,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “It was tight. It was well pitched on both sides.”

Soto hit a two-run homer off Cole Ragans to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead, two pitches after fouling a ball off his right ankle in the sixth. The slugger doubled over in pain, but stayed in the game after getting checked by head athletic trainer Tim Lentych. Soto fouled off another pitch off before sending a 402-foot drive to right field.

“You really get mad when you hit yourself,” Soto said. “It’s just the way it goes. I’m not mad at the pitcher or anything. Just mad at myself, but when you come through like that, it just feels a little relief.”

Soto said he felt the pain when he homered but was feeling better after the game.

“He’s got that theatric thing down pretty good here,” Boone said.

Salvador Perez hit a tying sacrifice fly off Clay Holmes in the seventh and started an impressive double play to end the bottom half.

With runners on first and second, Jose Trevino hit a high chopper to the first baseman and Perez reached to barely tag Trevino on the back of his jersey. Perez then pivoted quickly and made a strong throw to catcher Freddy Fermin, cutting down Anthony Volpe at the plate.

Kansas City challenged the safe call at first, which was overturned following a brief replay review.

Ragans allowed two runs and three hits in six innings. He struck out seven and moved ahead of Detroit lefty Tarik Skubal for the American League lead in strikeouts.

“I don’t think that they’re any better than us,” Ragans said. “We believe in ourselves. I think we’re a good team. We’re a playoff team. They’re a good team, they’re a playoff team. It’s a good matchup, it was a good three games.”

Yankees rookie Luis Gil permitted one run and five hits over five innings in his second start following a stint on the injured list due to a back injury.

Michael Massey homered in the fourth against Gil, who struck out MJ Melendez with two on to end the fifth.

Royals: RHP Michael Lorenzen (strained left hamstring) will make his next minor league rehab start this weekend and could return to the rotation next week. Lorenzen threw 38 pitches over 1 2/3 shaky innings Tuesday night for Double-A Northwest Arkansas and felt fine afterward, Quatraro said.

Royals: Had not announced a starter for the opener of a three-game series at Pittsburgh on Friday. RHP Luis Ortiz (6-5, 3.26 ERA) will pitch for the Pirates.

Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes (9-10, 3.97 ERA) opposes Boston RHP Cooper Criswell (6-4, 4.11) in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night.

