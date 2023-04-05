Yankees’ Donaldson hurts hamstring, leaves after 2nd inning

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson left a game against Philadelphia after hurting his right hamstring. The 2015 AL MVP was running at half-speed to first base on a flyout leading off the second inning and pulled up between home and first. The game began with a 48-degree temperature with a mist. Isiah Kiner-Falefa replaced Donaldson at the start of the third inning.

