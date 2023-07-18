Yankees’ Donaldson has a Grade 3 strain to his right calf

By The Associated Press
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson warms up for the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson could be done for the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a Grade 3 strain to his right calf. Donaldson said before Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels that he has not been given a timetable on when he might be able to return. The 37-year old was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, after straining his calf running out a grounder during the seventh inning of Saturday’s game at Colorado.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.