Yankees delay DJ LeMahieu’s minor league rehab assignment because foot has not fully healed

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees delayed the start of DJ LeMahieu’s minor league injury rehabilitation assignment after an MRI showed the fracture in his right foot has not fully healed. The 35-year-old, a two-time batting champion, has been sidelined since fouling a ball off the foot during a spring training game on March 16. He was to have started the rehab assignment Friday but remained in New York. The earliest he will report to a minor league team is Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.