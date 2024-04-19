Yankees delay DJ LeMahieu’s minor league rehab assignment because foot has not fully healed

By LARRY FLEISHER The Associated Press
FILE - New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu bats against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. The Yankees delayed the start of LeMahieu's minor league injury rehabilitation assignment after an MRI showed the fracture in his right foot has not fully healed. The 35-year-old, a two-time batting champion, has been sidelined since fouling a ball off the foot during a spring training game March 16. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez,, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees delayed the start of DJ LeMahieu’s minor league injury rehabilitation assignment after an MRI showed the fracture in his right foot has not fully healed. The 35-year-old, a two-time batting champion, has been sidelined since fouling a ball off the foot during a spring training game on March 16. He was to have started the rehab assignment Friday but remained in New York. The earliest he will report to a minor league team is Tuesday.

