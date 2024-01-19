Yankees cut Jeter Downs, likely ending his time in New York before it started

By The Associated Press
FILE - Washington Nationals' Jeter Downs, center, slides across home plate to score on a double by teammate Joey Meneses to take the lead during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Aug. 17, 2023, in Washington. Downs was designated for assignment Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, one month after the New York Yankees claimed the 25-year-old shortstop off waivers from the Nationals. The Yankees needed the roster spot after claiming infielder/outfielder Diego Castillo off waivers from the New York Mets. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Harnik]

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeter Downs’ career with the New York Yankees could end before it started. Downs was designated for assignment Friday, one month after the Yankees claimed the 25-year-old shortstop off waivers from the Washington Nationals. The Yankees needed the roster spot after claiming infielder/outfielder Diego Castillo off waivers from the Mets. Downs, the 32nd overall pick by Cincinnati in the 2017 amateur draft, is named after former Yankees captain Derek Jeter. Downs was 2 for 5 for Washington last year with one RBI and stole two bases. He hit .236 with three homers, 18 RBIs and 11 steals for Triple-A Rochester.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.