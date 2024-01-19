Yankees cut Jeter Downs, likely ending his time in New York before it started

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeter Downs’ career with the New York Yankees could end before it started. Downs was designated for assignment Friday, one month after the Yankees claimed the 25-year-old shortstop off waivers from the Washington Nationals. The Yankees needed the roster spot after claiming infielder/outfielder Diego Castillo off waivers from the Mets. Downs, the 32nd overall pick by Cincinnati in the 2017 amateur draft, is named after former Yankees captain Derek Jeter. Downs was 2 for 5 for Washington last year with one RBI and stole two bases. He hit .236 with three homers, 18 RBIs and 11 steals for Triple-A Rochester.

