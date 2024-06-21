Yankees cut González, demote Marinaccio, bring up Bickford and Gómez in bullpen revamp

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees revamped their bullpen after losing consecutive series to AL East rivals Boston and Baltimore, bringing up right-handers Phil Bickford and Yoendrys Gómez, cutting left-hander Victor González and demoting right-hander Ron Marinaccio. The Yankees’ pitching staff entered Friday’s series opener against Atlanta with a 4.59 ERA in June, up from a major league-best 2.37 in May. Second baseman Gleyber Torres was out of the starting lineup after leaving Thursday’s game because of right groin tightness. Boone said an MRI was negative and Torres likely will be available over the weekend.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.