Yankees could put 13 pitchers on roster for World Series against Dodgers, manager Aaron Boone says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees may add a 13th pitcher to their roster for the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. New York had 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the AL Championship Series against Cleveland after going with 11 pitchers and 15 position players for the Division Series versus Kansas City. Manager Aaron Boone says: “Could be 13. We’ll see.” Left-hander Nestor Cortes, sidelined since Sept. 18 because of a flexor strain in his pitching elbow, was scheduled to throw batting practice Tuesday and could be added to the roster.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.