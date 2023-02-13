Yankees’ Cortes to miss WBC with hamstring injury

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes will miss next month’s World Baseball Classic due to a strained right hamstring but hasn’t ruled out being ready for the start of the regular season. Cortes said the injury is low grade two strain and there is no timeframe right now but he will be shutdown at least a couple weeks. Cortes first felt a tweak a week ago while running sprints at home. Cortes, who went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA in 28 starts during an All-Star season last year, had been set to pitch for the United States in the WBC.

