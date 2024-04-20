Yankees’ Cortes learns pump fake pitch is actually illegal; pitches seven innings vs. Rays

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has told Yankees pitcher Nelson Cortes that his pump fake pitch to Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez is against the rules. Known for his deceiving leg kicks and windups, Cortes added another trick in his repertoire with a funky move to Giménez in the second inning last Sunday. He faked a throw by waving his left arm at Giménez, then raised a knee before finishing a pitch that Giménez fouled off. Cortes would be charged with an automatic ball should he try the move again. Boone said he called Mike Hill, MLB’s senior vice president of on-field operations, to inquire.

