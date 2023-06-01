Yankees clear 3 roster spots, could activate Stanton, Donaldson, Kahnle on Friday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson and Tommy Kahnle appear set to rejoin the New York Yankees ahead of Friday’s series opener at the Los Angeles Dodgers. New York cleared three roster spots, saying infielder-outfielders Oswaldo Cabrera and Franchy Cordero had been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre along with left-hander Matt Krook after Wednesday night’s 1-0 loss at Seattle. Stanton, Donaldson and Kahnle all played in a rehab game for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday. Stanton has been out since April 15, Donaldson since April 5 and Kahnle since spring training.

