Yankees claim outfielder Oscar Gonzalez off waivers from Guardians

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar Gonzalez, whose walk-off single beat the Yankees in Game 3 of the 2022 AL Division Series, was claimed by New York off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians. The 25-year-old outfielder is a right-handed hitter and batted .214 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 54 games this year. He made his major league debut on May 26, 2022, and hit .296 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs in 91 games. Gonzalez’s 15th-inning homer off Tampa Bay’s Corey Kluber completed a two-game Wild Card Series sweep in 2022.

