Yankees claim outfielder Bubba Thompson off waivers from Reds

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Bubba Thompson has been claimed by the New York Yankees off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. The 25-year-old hit .170 with no homers, four RBIs and four stolen bases in 37 games with Texas last year. He batted .258 with six homers, 34 RBIs and 27 steals in 65 games with Triple-A Round Rock and Omaha. Thompson was claimed off waivers by Kansas City from the Rangers on Aug. 13, then claimed off waivers by the Reds on Oct. 26.

