Yankees’ Chisholm accuses Royals’ Garcia of intentionally trying to hurt teammate during ALDS win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. accused the Royals’ Maikel Garcia of intentionally trying to hurt Anthony Volpe while sliding into second base during Game 4 of their tense AL Division Series that New York won 3-1 on Thursday night. Garcia led off the sixth inning with a single and Michael Massey followed with a chopper to first base, where Jon Berti fielded the ball and stepped on the bag. He then fired to Volpe covering second base for the double play, and Garcia slid hard into the bag — and Volpe likewise delivered a hard tag on the Kansas City third baseman. Both benches emptied, though no punches were thrown.

