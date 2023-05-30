Yankees CF Harrison Bader leaves gave with tightness in right hamstring

SEATTLE (AP) — New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader left the series opener against the Seattle Mariners with right hamstring tightness after running out an infield single in the third inning. Bader easily beat the throw on the grounder in the hole between shortstop and third base, but was in discomfort standing on first base. He was replaced by Greg Allen. Bader is the latest injury concern for New York after first baseman Anthony Rizzo was held out of the lineup due to a stiff neck. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Rizzo “should be fine,” but the team was being cautious. Rizzo left Sunday’s win over San Diego after he collided with Fernando Tatis Jr. on a pick off play that ended the sixth inning.

