Yankees’ Cashman say `We only have a great shot if we play our best baseball’

Brian Cashman appreciates World Series titles are expected from the New York Yankees, not just hoped for. New York hasn’t even reached the World Series since the 27th championship in 2009, a drought that is the pinstripes’ longest since the gap between 1978 and 1996. Cashman says: “We have a great shot but we only have a great shot if we play our best baseball.” After missing the playoffs last year for the first time since 2016, the Yankees rebounded following the December acquisition of Juan Soto from San Diego. They led the AL in runs with 815.

