Yankees-Cardinals game postponed, will be made up Saturday with split doubleheader

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The scheduled game between the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed because of inclement weather Friday night.

It will be made up Saturday night at 6:15 p.m. as the finale of a split doubleheader, with the first game set to begin as originally planned at 1:15 p.m.

Minus injured slugger Aaron Judge, the Yankees have won four of five and six of nine. They’ll push Friday’s scheduled starter, Luis Severino (1-2), to the first game Saturday and he’ll be trying for his second consecutive win. Severino led the Yankees to a 1-0 victory over Texas last weekend, giving up five hits in six innings.

New York will go with a bullpen game in the nightcap.

The last-place Cardinals, losers of two straight and four of six, will stick with their scheduled Saturday starter in the first game. Jack Flaherty (4-5, 4.95 ERA) earned his first win in more than a month during his last outing, an 8-6 victory at Washington on June 19. He went 6 1/3 innings and gave up 10 hits for the second consecutive game. He has yet to secure consecutive wins this year.

A usher sits under an umbrella as rain threatens the scheduled start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees Friday, June 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson

St. Louis will bump its Friday starter to Saturday evening. Matthew Liberatore (1-2) hasn’t won since his first outing of the season and hasn’t received a decision in his past three starts. In his most recent game, he went just 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a two-game set in London.

New York ace Gerrit Cole (8-1, 2.78), who had been scheduled for Saturday, will instead start Sunday’s series finale. He’s coming off his shortest outing of the season in which he went 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Texas. He gave up three runs on nine hits, including a homer, and struck out seven in a game the Yankees won 5-3.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 1B Anthony Rizzo was scheduled to get the night off Friday, a day after getting hit by a pitch in the left elbow at Oakland. X-rays were negative after the game Thursday and Rizzo is expected back in the lineup Saturday.

Cardinals: RHP Jake Woodford (2-2, 5.67 ERA) was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. He also spent time on the 15-day IL in May with right shoulder problems. The Cardinals recalled RHP James Naile from Triple-A Memphis.

