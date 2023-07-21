Yankees C Trevino placed on IL with right wrist tear, likely ending his season

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees catcher Jose Trevino has a tear in his right wrist that will require surgery, likely sidelining him for the rest of the season. The 30-year-old Trevino was placed on the 10-day injured list before New York’s game against Kansas City. He has been playing with the injury throughout the season. Trevino is batting .210 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 55 games this year.

