Yankees bring RHP back from injured list; Rodón out with hamstring strain

CHICAGO (AP) — The New York Yankees activated right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga from the 60-day injured list while announcing left-hander Carlos Rodón is out with a left hamstring strain. The team announced the moves before the Yankees game at the Chicago White Sox. Loáisiga had arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone spur from his pitching elbow, which had sidelined him since April 5. The Yankees also placed Rodón on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. They recalled left-hander Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated right-hander Deivi García for assignment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.