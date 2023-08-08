Yankees’ Boone embarrassed by his theatrical display in argument following ejection

By The Associated Press
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone imitates an umpire calling strike three after arguing with home plate umpire Laz Diaz during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHICAGO (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he felt embarrassed by his theatrical display during an argument with plate umpire Laz Diaz after he was ejected during New York’s loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Boone says he talked to MLB Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations Mike Hill. He would not reveal details of their discussion. Boone was tossed by Diaz after Anthony Volpe got called out on strikes against reliever Bryan Shaw to begin the eighth inning on Monday. He then made the most of his American League-leading sixth ejection. Boone ran to home plate and went into arm-waving theatrics.

