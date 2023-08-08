Yankees’ Boone embarrassed by his theatrical display in argument following ejection

CHICAGO (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he felt embarrassed by his theatrical display during an argument with plate umpire Laz Diaz after he was ejected during New York’s loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Boone says he talked to MLB Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations Mike Hill. He would not reveal details of their discussion. Boone was tossed by Diaz after Anthony Volpe got called out on strikes against reliever Bryan Shaw to begin the eighth inning on Monday. He then made the most of his American League-leading sixth ejection. Boone ran to home plate and went into arm-waving theatrics.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.