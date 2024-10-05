Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo to miss AL Division Series because of fractured fingers

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo will miss the AL Division Series against Kansas City because of fractured fingers that he thinks will heal in time for him to rejoin the team for the Championship Series if New York advances. RIzzo fractured the fourth and fifth fingers when hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh’s Ryan Borucki last Saturday. A three-time All-Star and a 2016 World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs, the 35-year-old Rizzo hit .228 with eight homers and 35 RBIs in 92 games during an injury-wrecked season. If the Yankees advance, they would open the Championship Series on Oct. 14.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.