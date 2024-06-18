Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo sidelined 8 weeks with broken forearm, Ian Hamilton and Cody Poteet also hurt

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo is back on the New York Yankees’ injured list, this time because of a broken right forearm that will sideline him until August, and pitchers Ian Hamilton and Cody Poteet also are hurt. New York put the 34-year-old first baseman on the 10-day IL on Tuesday, two days after he collided with Boston pitcher Brennan Bernardino at Fenway Park. Bernardino was covering the bag to take the throw from first baseman Dominic Smith on Rizzo’s grounder. Rizzo tumbled to the ground in foul territory after crossing the bag safely and fell on his right arm.

