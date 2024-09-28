Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo leaves game against Pirates after being hit on right hand

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has left a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after being hit on the right hand in the seventh inning. Rizzo was hit on the bottom of his hand by Ryan Borucki’s 1-2 slider leading off the seventh. Rizzo winced in pain and stayed in after being checked out by head athletic trainer Tim Lentych. After the Yankees batted in the seventh, Oswaldo Cabrera moved over from shortstop and Anthony Volpe entered at shortstop.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.