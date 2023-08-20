Yankees and Tigers will play in the Little League Classic on Aug. 18 next year

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The New York Yankees will play the Detroit Tigers in the 2024 Little League Classic on Aug. 18 at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Detroit will be home team for the game, originally scheduled for Comerica Park, where the teams meet on Aug. 16 and 17. Both teams will attend Little League World Series games on Aug. 18. Major League Baseball began playing in conjunction with the Little League World Series when Pittsburgh beat St. Louis 6-3 in 2017. Philadelphia and Washington play later Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.