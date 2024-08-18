Yankees and Tigers are kids for a day, mingling among Little Leaguers

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees were like kids again as they mingled with Little Leaguers ahead of the Major League Baseball Little League Classic on Sunday night. Aaron Judge heard steady cries of “Judge!” from kids that flocked to the New York Yankees slugger from the moment he stepped off the team plane to his appearance at the Little League World Series. Jazz Chisholm Jr. tossed souvenirs to pleading kids and captured the commotion on an old-school handheld video camera. Wearing his Yankees uniform top, Giancarlo Stanton showed Little Leaguers a proper grip of a baseball on a bus ride. It was hard to tell who had more fun.

