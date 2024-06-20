Yankees add lefty Tim Hill to bullpen 2 days after his release by majors-worst White Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — Looking for bullpen help, the major league-leading New York Yankees have signed left-hander Tim Hill. The Yankees made the move two days after Hill was released by the majors-worst Chicago White Sox. A 34-year-old with a sidearm delivery, Hill went 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA in 27 appearances with the White Sox, who designated him for assignment on June 12. He struck out 13 batters in 23 innings. A spot in the Yankees’ bullpen opened up when New York optioned left-hander Anthony Misiewicz to Triple-A after Wednesday night’s 7-6, 10-inning loss to Baltimore.

