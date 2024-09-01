Yankees activate Anthony Rizzo, keep Jasson Domínguez in Triple-A

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees activated Anthony Rizzo from the injured list after the first baseman missed more than two months with a fractured right forearm and made three other moves on Sunday as part of their roster expansion to 28 players that did not include the promotion of top prospect Jasson Domínguez. In addition to activating Rizzo, the Yankees recalled relievers Scott Effross and Ron Marinaccio along with outfielder Duke Ellis from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

