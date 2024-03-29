Yankees acquire right-hander JT Brubaker and $500,000 in international allotment from Pirates

MIAMI (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired right-hander JT Brubaker and $500,000 in international bonus pool allotment from the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named. Brubaker, Pittsburgh’s opening-day starter in 2022, missed last season after Tommy John surgery. He agreed in January to a one-year deal for $2,275,000. Brubaker, 30, went 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA in 28 appearances with the Pirates in 2022. He posted career highs in with 28 starts, 144 innings and 147 strikeouts that season.

