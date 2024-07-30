Yankees acquire relievers Mark Leiter Jr. and Enyel De Los Santos, deal away Caleb Ferguson

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired right-handers Mark Leiter Jr. from the Chicago Cubs and Enyel De Los Santos from the San Diego Padres at Tuesday’s trade deadline while dealing left-hander Caleb Ferguson to the Houston Astros as they retooled aiming for more bullpen strikeouts. New York sent right-hander Jack Neely and infielder Ben Cowles to the Cubs and outfielder Brandon Lockridge to the Padres while getting minor league right-hander Thomas Balboni Jr. from the Padres. The Yankees received minor league right-hander Kelly Austin and international signing bonus pool allocation from the Astros.

