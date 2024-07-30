Yankees acquire Mark Leiter Jr. from Cubs, deal Caleb Ferguson to Astros

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. from the Cubs to bolster their bullpen, sending right-hander Jack Neely and infielder Ben Cowles to Chicago. Leiter’s father Mark made his major league debut with the Yankees in 1990 and his uncle Al pitched for the Yankees from 1987-99 and again in 2005. The 33-year-old Mark Leiter Jr. is 2-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 39 relief appearances, striking out 53 in 36 1/3 innings, an average of 13.13 per nine innings. The Yankees have been searching to add swing-and-miss relievers to a bullpen that averaged 8.86 strikeouts per nine innings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.