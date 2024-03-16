Yankees ace Gerrit Cole won’t throw for 3 to 4 weeks due to right elbow nerve irritation and edema

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole won’t throw for three to four weeks because of nerve irritation and edema in his throwing elbow. Cole discussed his injury before Saturday’s game with Toronto. He likely will need a spring training-like period after he resumes throwing to be ready to rejoin the team. The Yankees disclosed Monday that the AL Cy Young award winner was experiencing issues bouncing back following spring training starts, and the 33-year-old right-hander traveled to Los Angeles to be examined by Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an elbow expert. Cole returned to Tampa on Friday.

