Yankees ace Gerrit Cole won’t throw for 3 to 4 weeks due to right elbow nerve irritation and edema

By MARK DIDTLER The Associated Press
FILE - New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole walks to the field before a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, March 1, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Cole traveled to Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 to see specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache for additional tests on his right elbow. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he has no timetable for how long Cole will be sidelined. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Neibergall]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole won’t throw for three to four weeks because of nerve irritation and edema in his throwing elbow. Cole discussed his injury before Saturday’s game with Toronto. He likely will need a spring training-like period after he resumes throwing to be ready to rejoin the team. The Yankees disclosed Monday that the AL Cy Young award winner was experiencing issues bouncing back following spring training starts, and the 33-year-old right-hander traveled to Los Angeles to be examined by Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an elbow expert. Cole returned to Tampa on Friday.

