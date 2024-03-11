Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole to undergo MRI on balky right elbow while Red Sox lose Giolito indefinitely

Longtime AL East rivals New York and Boston are heading into the season with injury concerns near the top of their starting rotations. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is scheduled for an MRI on his right elbow while Boston newcomer Lucas Giolito is set for right elbow surgery and could be lost for the season. New York manager Aaron Boone says the 33-year-old Cole has been complaining that his elbow isn’t recovering as fast as it typically does after spring training appearances. Red Sox manager Alex Cora says the team won’t know the extent of Giolito’s injury until surgeons go in to look at the damage.

