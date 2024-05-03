Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to throw off mound Saturday for first time since elbow injury

By MIKE FITZPATRICK The Associated Press
New York Yankees' Jon Berti bunts against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah K. Murray]

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is scheduled to throw off a mound Saturday for the first time since getting hurt in spring training. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has been on the 60-day injured list all season with right elbow inflammation. He’s not expected back until at least June. Cole has been throwing on flat ground. The 33-year-old right-hander was shut down in March due to nerve irritation and edema in his pitching elbow. In other injury news, infielder Jon Berti played third base Thursday in a rehab game with Double-A Somerset and went 1 for 4 with a walk and two strikeouts. He was set to go through a workout Friday and potentially come off the injured list Saturday.

