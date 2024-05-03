Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to throw off mound Saturday for first time since elbow injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is scheduled to throw off a mound Saturday for the first time since getting hurt in spring training. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has been on the 60-day injured list all season with right elbow inflammation. He’s not expected back until at least June. Cole has been throwing on flat ground. The 33-year-old right-hander was shut down in March due to nerve irritation and edema in his pitching elbow. In other injury news, infielder Jon Berti played third base Thursday in a rehab game with Double-A Somerset and went 1 for 4 with a walk and two strikeouts. He was set to go through a workout Friday and potentially come off the injured list Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.