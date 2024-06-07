Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to make second injury rehabilitation start for Double-A Somerset on Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is scheduled to make a second minor league injury rehabilitation start for Double-A Somerset on Sunday, remaining on track for a possible return to the New York rotation in mid-to-late June. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner threw 45 pitches over 3 1/3 scoreless innings for the Patriots on Tuesday night. That was the 33-year-old right-hander’s first game action his only spring training start on March 1. He was diagnosed then with nerve inflammation and edema and told to rest. A usual progression to is increase pitch count by 10-15 per outing.

