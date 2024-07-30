Yankees ace Gerrit Cole scratched from start vs.. Phillies because of body fatigue

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was scratched from his scheduled start against the Philadelphia Phillies because of general body fatigue. The 33-year-old right-hander, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, made his season debut on June 19 after recovering from right elbow inflammation that had sidelined the six-time All-Star since spring training. Cole said he did not have any scans and hoped to pitch this weekend against Toronto. Cole is 3-2 with a 5.40 ERA in seven starts, allowing 21 earned runs and 39 hits in 35 innings with 38 strikeouts and 12 walks.

