Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is pleased with progress after 2-inning simulated game

TAMPA,Fla, (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is happy with his progression from a right elbow injury after throwing two, 15-pitch innings in a simulated game. Cole faced minor league hitters on Derek Jeter Field in front of his family and a large gathering of rookie-level players at the Yankees’ player development complex in Tampa, Florida. Cole said he met all the set goal and threw strikes. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner is looking to face hitters again in about five days. Cole made one spring training start, on March 1, and the Yankees announced 10 days later the 33-year-old right-hander’s elbow was ailing. He was diagnosed with nerve inflammation and edema and told to rest. He didn’t throw off a mound again until May 5.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.