Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has no soreness and no issues after exiting start with cramping in calf

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole says he has no soreness and no issues after the cramping in his right calf forced him out of his last start. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner says he feels good, and the Yankees say he will make his next start as scheduled on Sunday. New York led 7-1 at Texas on Monday night when Cole exited the game after warming up ahead of the seventh inning. Cole will pitch the series finale at the Cubs after right-handers Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt both come off the injured list to start the first two games in Chicago.

