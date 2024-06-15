Yankees ace Gerrit Cole fans 10 in 4 1/3 innings for Scranton-Wilkes Barre in 3rd rehab start

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out 10 in 4 1/3 innings for Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre on Friday night, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner’s third rehab start and the latest step toward returning to the New York Yankees’ rotation. The 33-year-old right-hander allowed a double in the first inning and an unearned run on a single in the fourth. He opened by striking out the first, third and fourth Rochester batters he faced. Cole added a strikeout in the second inning and struck out the sides in the third and fourth innings. He opened the fifth inning with his 10th strikeout before being lifted and finished by throwing 46 of 70 pitches for strikes against the Red Wings.

