Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faces hitters for the first time since spring training

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole thinks he could return to a major league mound in June after facing hitters for the first time since spring training. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, wearing a full pinstriped uniform, threw 20 pitches to Oswaldo Cabrera and Jamai Jones before Tuesday night’s game against Seattle. Cole had thrown five bullpens sessions before the batting practice. The 33-year-old right-hander, sidelined by elbow nerve inflammation and edema, said he will have one or two more BP sessions before starting a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

