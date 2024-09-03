Yankees ace Gerrit Cole exits with right calf cramp ahead of 7th inning at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has exited his start at Texas with a right calf cramp after throwing his warmup pitches in the seventh inning. Before his last warmup Cole lifted his right leg and tried to stretch. He bent twice, threw that last pitch, then hopped and signaled to the bench. Manager Aaron Boone and director of sports medicine Michael Shuck went to mound. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner struck out nine in his six innings and left with the Yankees up 7-1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.